Albuquerque Wins Third-Straight with 5-2 Victory

Albuquerque, NM - Zach Neal spun 5.0 innings of one-hit, shutout ball while the offense continued to produce runs early en route to a 5-2 win over the Rainiers on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.

The win is the Topes third-straight. The last time they won three in-a-row was Sept. 23-25, 2021.

For the night, Neal, fanned three and had four 1-2-3 innings. He retired the first nine batters he faced.

The Isotopes tallied 11 hits and four doubles. Four Topes had multi-hit efforts: Wynton Bernard, Tim Lopes, Jonathan Morales and Sean Bouchard. Bernard led the way with two RBI and a double. Lopes tallied a run and two doubles while Elehuris Montero drove in a run. Morales, meanwhile, reached base three times with a double, single and walk.

Albuquerque plated a single run in the first and two runs in the second. Lopes led off the home half of the first with a double. After a balk and Ryan Vilade hit-by-pitch, Montero grounded into a double play, plating Lopes. In the second frame with runners at second and third, Bernard roped a two-run double down the left field line.

The Isotopes added another pair in the fifth on a passed ball and Montero RBI single.

Topes Scope:

- Neal's one hit allowed is the fewest by an Isotopes starter this year.

- Over the last two games, Lopes is hitting .636 (7-for-11) with two doubles and a triple.

-Bernard has registered two-hit performances in-a-row.

-Over the last three games, the Isotopes have scored a combined 17 runs in the first three innings.

-The two runs allowed by the Isotopes is the fewest this year and the fewest since Oct. 2, 2021, when they allowed two against Sacramento.

-The game lasted 2:14 minutes, the fastest game since Aug. 26, 2021, vs. Round Rock (2:12).

On Deck: The first Mariachis game of 2022 is tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. There will be a carnival celebration as well as a pregame concert outside the stadium. Right-hander Ryan Feltner will make his third start of the year and will go against right-hander Darren McCaughen.

