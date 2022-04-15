Space Cowboys Drop Second Straight to Round Rock
April 15, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 7-2 by the Round Rock Express on Saturday night at Constellation Field.
Round Rock tallied four runs in the second and would not trail at any point in the game. Elier Hernandez got the Express on the board with a three-run home run to left field.
The Space Cowboys pitching staff logged 14 strikeouts on the night, just one shy of matching its season high. Enoli Paredes tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, recording all five of his outs with strikeouts. Shawn Dubin struck out three through two scoreless innings, topping out at 98 mph. Paredes has not allowed an earned run through his first four appearances (6 IP) this season. Dubin has six strikeouts through three scoreless innings to open the year, allowing just one hit.
Alex De Goti drove in the first run for the Space Cowboys with an RBI ground out in the sixth. They scored their other run in the ninth inning when De Goti came across to score on a wild pitch.
The Space Cowboys begin the weekend at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday vs. Round Rock. Chad Donato is slated to start for the Space Cowboys and is set to be opposed by Jake Latz for the Express.
