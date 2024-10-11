Rockets Host Winterhawks And Raiders Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Kelowna Rockets registered their first victory of the new season when they defeated the Tri-City Americans 2-1 on Saturday, October 5 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Goaltender Jake Pilon made 31 saves on 32 shots while the red-hot Michael Cicek potted his fourth goal on the season while Caden Price scored the game winner in the second period to nab the victory.

It was a busy week for the Rockets as they got news last year's leading scorer Andrew Cristall was being returned to the team on Monday and is expected in the line up on Friday against the Winterhawks. The Rockets also announced its leadership group on Wednesday as Max Graham was named the 29th captain in franchise history while Caden Price, Tij Iginla and Cristall will serve as assistants.

"We're excited and pleased to have Max Graham as our captain for the 2024-25 season," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He is a fearless leader who leads by example."

"It's definitely a big honour. I've played here for four seasons now and I'm from Kelowna too," Graham said. "To be able to be honoured as a captain for your hometown team and a team that you've been with for so long is definitely a great feeling."

"I think we've got a great group in this room and I'm really excited to be named their captain. But we've got so many different leaders in that room with and without letters, so I think they're going to make my job pretty easy this year and I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Friday night's game will also be the Rockets annual 'Paint the Rink Pink' game, with game worn and game issued pink Rockets jerseys going up for auction online.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATES

The Rockets have now received all eligible players from National Hockey League training camps when 19-year-old forward Andrew Cristall was returned to the Rockets from the Washington Capitals on Monday and Max Graham was returned to the team from the New Jersey Devils ahead of Kelowna's road trip to Spokane and Tri-City.

Cristall was Kelowna's leading scorer last season with 111 points while Graham brings a power forward style of play, which saw him score 20 goals and 42 points last season.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Andrew Cristall is likely to make his season debut on Friday against Portland. The 19-year-old forward is the Rockets reigning Top Scorer, an award he's won in back-to-back season. 'AC' led all skaters with 111 points and was second on the team with 40 goals. He will be expected to be one of the many engines on this Rockets roster to make the offence run.

Brett Calhoon has been a pest in the Rockets bottom six, making life miserable on the opposition and bringing a bit of sandpaper to the Rockets line up. The 19-year-old forward has also chipped in with a goal this season.

