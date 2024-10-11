Pats Score Three in First, Take Down Broncos 4-1

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats got back in the win column on Friday, defeating the Swift Current Broncos 4-1 inside the Brandt Centre.

The Pats took the opening game of this season series after a hot start. Regina took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Connor Bear, Jaxsin Vaughan, and Zach Moore. Bear's opening goal for the Pats was his first in the WHL, while both Vaughan and Moore scored their first goals of the season.

After the Broncos got a goal in the second period, the Pats got an important insurance goal to make it 4-1 in the third. Kelton Pyne also continued his spectacular start to the season with yet another solid outing, making 26 saves, with several coming in high danger areas.

Nine different Regina Pats players gathered at least a point, with four different goal scorers. Braxton Whitehead tallied two assists, giving him four helpers this season.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 4, Broncos 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 9:15 - Connor Bear (1), assisted by Corban Almen & Zachary Lansard // Lansard's shot is stopped by Joey Rocha, the rebound went to Almen who was also denied but Bear went hard to the net and deposited the puck past Joey Rocha for his first career WHL goal to make it 1-0 Pats.

2-0 Pats at 11:49 - Jaxsin Vaughan (1), assisted by Sam Oremba // Oremba caused a turnover along the left wing boards and sent a pass in front to Jaxsin Vaughan who beat Rocha glove-side to extend the lead to 2-0.

3-0 Pats at 19:33 - Zach Moore (1), assisted by Braxton Whitehead // Whitehead won the puck from multiple defenders in the corner and sent a pass to the slot where Moore was alone and he fired home his first of the year to give the Pats a three-goal lead.

Second Period

3-1 Broncos at 10:00 - Carlin Dezainde (7), assisted by Luke Mistelbacher (4-on-4) // The Broncos caused a turnover at centre ice and Dezainde was sent on a breakaway where he beat Kelton Pyne glove side to get the Broncos on the board.

Third Period

4-1 Pats at 5:45 - Tyson Buczkowski (2), assisted by Tye Spencer & Braxton Whitehead (PP) // Buczkowski's shot from the point deflected off something in front and past the Bronco netminder to make it 4-1.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 8-12-10-30 | Swift Current - 6-14-7-27

PP: Regina - 1/2 | Swift Current - 0/2

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (26 saves / 27 shots)

Swift Current: Joey Rocha (26 saves / 30 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Kelton Pyne - Pats

Second: Jaxsin Vaughan - Pats

Third: Connor Bear - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Sunday at 2pm when they host the Spokane Chiefs. The Pats will then travel to Saskatoon on Tuesday before coming back home for a Saturday night battle with the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 19.

