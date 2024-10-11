Game Day Hub: October 11 at Kelowna
October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks take their road trip to Kelowna where they will face the Rockets on Friday, October 11 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. After an exhilarating comeback win in Prince George, the Hawks are riding high and will look to continue their momentum in Kelowna.
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT
Venue: CN Arena
Uniforms: Black
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App
Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV
Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes
Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Thursday, October 17 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, October 19 - Grunge Night - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS
Last Time Out
The Portland Winterhawks pulled off an incredible 5-4 shootout victory on Wednesday night in Prince George, completing a four-goal comeback that showcased the team's resilience. After falling behind 4-0 late in the second period, Portland scored four unanswered goals in the third.
In the shootout, goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták was unbeatable, stopping all three Prince George attempts. Buttazzoni once again delivered, scoring the lone goal in the shootout to secure Portland's fifth win. The victory pushed the Winterhawks to a 5-1-0-0 record, keeping them near the top of the U.S. Division standings.
Key contributors included Tyson Jugnauth, who had a career night with a goal and two assists, and goaltender Štěbeták, who made crucial saves to keep the Hawks in the game. Despite a shaky start, Portland showcased its depth and determination in one of the most thrilling comebacks of the young season.
Reviewing the Rockets: Scouting the Opposition
The Kelowna Rockets come into tonight's game eager to build on their recent success after earning their first win of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans. Sitting at 1-5-0-0, the Rockets have struggled to find consistency early in the campaign, but they're showing signs of improvement and will be looking to capitalize on home ice against a strong Winterhawks team.
Kelowna's offense is led by Michael Cicek who has posted 7 points (4G, 3A) through six games. The forward is on a six-game point streak, consistently creating chances and finding the back of the net. Alongside Cicek, defenseman Caden Price has shown his offensive prowess, netting the game-winning goal in Kelowna's last outing against Tri-City.
Though Kelowna sits last in the BC Division, their recent performance suggests they're starting to find their rhythm. The Rockets will need a full-team effort to compete with Portland, who will be looking for their fifth straight win. -
Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Game Day Hub: October 11 at Kelowna - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Look to Slow Down Red-Hot Silvertips on Friday Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Game Day Hub: October 11 at Kelowna
- Hispanic Heritage Night October 17
- Hawks Complete Four Goal Comeback, Earn 5-4 Shootout Victory in Prince George
- Winterhawks Prospect Jordin St. Louis Selected to Represent Alberta at WHL Cup
- Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Max Pšenička from Kelowna