Broncos Drop 4-1 Decision to Pats

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Regina, SK - A three goal first period was an outcome the Swift Current Broncos couldn't overcome as their four-game win streak came to an end in a 4-1 defeat from the Regina Pats Friday night.

After a good first half of the period, the Broncos would miss an opportunity to take the lead and Regina would counter as Connor Bear would open the scoring for Regina at 9:15, just over two minutes later the Pats would jump out to a 2-0 lead as Jaxsin Vaughan would score his first of the season. Late in the first the Pats take a 3-0 lead as Zach Moore would counter on a Bronco turnover with 27 seconds left in the period to ake a 3-0 lead into the second.

The second period saw the Broncos push back exactly halfway through the hockey game as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) scoring his 7th of the season and first as Bronco. Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would set up that breakaway mark and the Broncos would cut into the lead as it would be 3-1 Regina heading to the third.

Regina would put their final stamp on the game in the 3rd at 5:45 on the power play as Tyson Buczkowski would wire a point shot past Joey Rocha as that would be the final notch on the belt making the final 4-1 for the Pats.

The Broncos return to the .500 mark now sporting a 4-4 record through eight games and will turn their attention to the Everett Silvertip Saturday night.

