Game Day Preview: Game 7 vs Brandon
October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Wheat Kings: Tonight's matchup is the first of four matchups between the Tigers and Wheat Kings this season. Last season, the Tigers were perfect against Brandon with Gavin McKenna leading the way with 10 points (2G, 8A) in four games.
2023-24 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 2 (Nov 18, 2023)
Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Nov 25, 2023)
Medicine Hat 7 @ Brandon 3 (Jan 21, 2024)
Brandon 3 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Mar 5, 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
2-4-0-0
Central Div. - 3rd
Eastern Con. - 8th
Home - 2-2-0-0
Away - 0-2-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Andrew Basha / Matt Paranych / Bryce Pickford / Markus Ruck / Hunter St. Martin / Jonas Woo (2)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (8)
Points - Gavin McKenna (8)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (12)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+5)
Wins - Ethan McCallum / Harrison Meneghin (1)
Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.913)
GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.40)
Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 3 - 20 - 15.0%
Penalty Kill: 23 - 28 - 82.1%
Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward, Josh Van Mulligen and Jonas Woo recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen and Woo hit the 150 game mark on September 27th and October 5th, respectively. Ryder Ritchie also hit a major point milestone in our previous game. Ritchie picked up an assist for his 100th career WHL point.
Upcoming Milestones: Hunter St. Martin (147) is quickly approaching his 150th game played. Jonas Woo and Marcus Pacheco are also quickly approaching point milestones. Woo is two assists away from 50 for his career and Pacheco is two points away from 50.
Recent Transactions: The Tigers acquired goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Shane Smith and also moved forward Brayden Boehm to Victoria in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a conditional 5th in 2027.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
4-3 Loss - Vs Red Deer Rebels
6-3 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
6-3 Loss - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
3-0 Win - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Next Five Games:
Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings
Saturday, October 12 - Vs Vancouver Giants
Wednesday, October 16 - Vs Prince George Cougars
Friday, October 18 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors
Wednesday, October 23 - Vs Calgary Hitmen
