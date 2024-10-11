Broncos in Search of 5th Straight Win in Regina

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (4-3-0-0) look to keep their winning ways as they travel to Regina to take on the (3-3-0-0) Pats Friday night.

Swift Current continues to rally following an 0-3 start to the season and have won four in a row including Wednesday night's 4-1 triumph over the Calgary Hitmen. While the Pats will look to bounce back after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips also on Wednesday.

Last season the Broncos won the season series over the Pats with a 5-0-0-1 record including two wins in the Brandt Centre. Since the internet era the Broncos are 39-43-4-6 (three ties) when visiting Regina.

Coming into action just a game separates the Pats and Broncos with Swift Current just one point back of Brandon and Saskatoon for the top spot in the East Division.

If you can't make the trip, you catch all the action on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:45 and puck drop is 7 PM. You can watch the game on WHL Live

