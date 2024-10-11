Catton Returns Home as Chiefs Take on Saskatoon Friday Night

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Spokane Chiefs continue their long road trip through the Eastern Conference with a Friday night match-up in Berkly Catton's hometown. The Chiefs will look to keep their win streak alive as they take on the 4-1-1-0 Saskatoon Blades.

LOCATION: SaskTel Centre

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online .

WATCH: WHL Live

