Warriors' Rookie Banini Stands Tall in 4-2 Win Over Tips

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Everett Silvertips fired 50 shots on net but fell just short, incurring a 4-2 loss to rookie netminder Josh Banini and the Warriors at Moose Jaw Events Centre Friday night.

Jesse Heslop opened the scoring at 8:09 in the first period, fielding a Caden Brown pass from behind the net for a tap-in goal, his sixth of the season. Rilen Kovacevic would equalize for Moose Jaw with just 14 seconds left in the frame, banging in a third effort shot past Jesse Sanche for his third of the campaign.

Brayden Yager netted a powerplay goal at 15:56 in the second period, capitalizing on a loose puck in front for a 2-1 Warriors lead. Heslop's second of the game would even the score at 17:42 in the frame.

Lynden Lakovic buried the eventual game-winner on a three-on-two rush at 6:11 in the third period. Despite 16 shots in the third period, the Silvertips could not break through Josh Banini, as a Lakovic empty netter capped off a 4-2 final.

Banini finished with 48 saves on 50 shots in his first WHL start. Jesse Sanche turned aside 17 of 20 in the loss.

