Hawks Drop Road Game to Rockets, 9-4

October 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks dropped a 9-4 contest to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Game #8: Portland (4) at Kelowna (9)

SOG: POR (34) - KEL (34)

PP: POR (3/5) - KEL (0/1)

Saves: Štěbeták (9/14) - Pilon (30/34)

Schlenker (16/20)

SCORING:

KEL - Tig Iginla (2) from Andrew Cristall

KEL - Tig Iginla (3) from Andrew Cristall and Caden Price

KEL - Andrew Cristall (1) from Max Graham and Ethan Mittelsteadt

POR - Jordan Duguay (2) from Kyle Chyzowski and Griffin Darby

KEL - Caden Price (2)

KEL - Jakub Stancl (1) from Kaden Longley and Hiroki Gojsic

KEL - Jackson Kerig (1) from Jakub Stancl

KEL - Hiroki Gojsic (1) from Ethan Mittelsteadt and Jake Pilon

KEL - Tij Iginla (4) from Andrew Cristall and Caden Price

KEL - Max Graham (1) from Caden Price and Andrew Cristall

POR - Josh Zakreski (4) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play)

POR - Reed Brown (2) from Carsyn Dyck and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (4) from Ryan Miller and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Kelowna Rockets tallied three straight goals in the first period to open the scoring. Jordan Duguay got one back for the Winterhawks at 17:35 of the opening frame, ripping the puck from the left dot for the 3-1 score. The Rockets answered early in a second to earn back their three-goal lead. Five more Kelowna goals in the second saw the contest head to the final frame 9-1. Three power play tallies from Winterhawks Josh Zakreski, Reed Brown, and Diego Buttazzoni throughout the third period cut the deficit to five for the 9-4 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head south to Seattle to face the Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 12 at 6:05 p.m. at Acesso ShoWare Center to round out their four-game road trip.

