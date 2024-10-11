AHL Opening Night Rosters Feature 14 Winterhawks Alumni

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to recognize 14 alumni named to American Hockey League rosters ahead of the 2024-25 season. These players continue to represent Portland's proud tradition of developing elite talent for the professional ranks.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland Drafted (Round-Pick)

Derrick Pouliot Syracuse Crunch 2010-14 2012 - PIT (1-8)

Kieffer Bellows Milwaukee Admirals 2017-18 2016 - NYI (1-19)

Cross Hanas Grand Rapids Griffins 2018-22 2020 - DET (2-55)

Nate Danielson Grand Rapids Griffins 2023-24 2023 - DET (1-9)

Tyler Wotherspoon Laval Rocket 2009-13 2011 - CGY (2-57)

Tyson Kozak Rochester Americans 2019-22 2021 - BUF (7-193)

James Stefan Bakersfield Condors 2019-24 Undrafted

Rodrigo Abols Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2015-17 2017 - VAN (7-184)

Marek Alscher Charlotte Checkers 2021-24 2022 - FLA (3-93)

Luca Cagnoni San Jose Barracuda 2021-24 2023 - SJS (4-123)

Josh Davies Charlotte Checkers 2023-24 2022 - FLA (6-186)

Jaydon Dureau Syracuse Crunch 2017-22 2020 - TBL (5-147)

Reece Newkirk Springfield Thunderbirds 2017-21 2019 - NYI (5-147)

Chaz Lucius Manitoba Moose 2022-23 2021 - WPG (1-18)

Notably, five players - Marek Alscher, Nate Danielson, Josh Davies, Luca Cagnoni, and James Stefan - were instrumental in helping Portland secure the 2024 WHL Western Conference Championship.

The AHL season begins today with a slate of eight games, featuring 11 Winterhawks alumni. Derrick Pouliot and Jaydon Dureau lead the Syracuse Crunch against the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m. EDT. At the same time, Kieffer Bellows and the Milwaukee Admirals face off against Cross Hanas, Nate Danielson, and the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, Tyler Wotherspoon and the Laval Rocket take on the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. EDT, and Tyson Kozak's Rochester Americans host the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Later in the night, James Stefan and the Bakersfield Condors visit the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Marek Alscher and Josh Davies (Charlotte), Rodrigo Abols (Lehigh Valley), and Chaz Lucius (Manitoba) are set to begin their 2024-25 campaigns on Saturday. -

