Rockets Drop Final Game Of Alberta Road Trip To Oil Kings

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Hayden Paupanekis battles Edmonton Oil Kings' Rylen Roersma

The Kelowna Rockets got goals from three different scorers but fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday night at Rogers Place to cap off an eight-game road trip.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would get off to a quick start on Friday as Dawson Gerwing would strip the puck away from Oil Kings goaltender Ethan Simcoe and score 58 seconds into the game to give Kelowna an early 1-0 lead. The Oil Kings would come back with two of their own in the first period with Roan Woodward and Jack Toogood getting Edmonton on the board.

The scoring in the first period would continue when Jakub Stancl scored his 20th of the campaign two minutes past the midway mark before Kanjyu Gojsic would get on the board with his seventh of the season to make it 3-2. The goal would lead to Edmonton making a change in net as Simcoe was pulled in favour of Parker Snell after the starting goaltender allowed three goals on six shots. Kelowna would hold that lead until the final minute of the first period when Landon Hanson would score his 15th of the season on the power play to give us a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes.

Following a scoreless second period that saw Kelowna outshoot Edmonton 13-9, the Oil Kings scored early in the third period when Gracyn Sawchyn would pot his 29th of the year to put Edmonton out from 4-3, which stood as the game winner. Woodward would score his second for insurance and then score into the empty net to complete the hat trick.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Edmonton outshot Kelowna 38-31

Kelowna went 0/5 on the power play while Edmonton went 3/7

Rhett Stoesser made 32 saves

UP NEXT

Following their longest road trip of the season, the Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

