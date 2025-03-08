Hawks Fall to Thunderbirds in Friday Night Matchup

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland registered its third 40-plus shot game in its last six outings, but Seattle's early lead was too much for the Hawks to handle.

Game #61: Portland (2) vs. Seattle (7)

SOG: POR (44) - SEA (36)

PP: POR (0/4) - SEA (2/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (29) - Ratzlaff (42)

SCORING:

SEA - Coster Dunn (21) from Braeden Cootes and Nathan Pilling (power play)

SEA - Simon Lovsin (8) from Ashton Cumby and Sawyer Mayes

SEA - Antonio Martorana (12) from Brayden Shuurman and Vanek Popil

POR - Ryder Thompson (9) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski

SEA - Coster Dunn (22) from Braeden Cootes and Hyde Davidson

SEA - Ashton Cumby (2) from Antonio Martorana and Kaleb Hartmann

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (34) from Josh Zakreski

SEA - Simon Lovsin (9) from Nathan Pilling and Braeden Cootes

SEA - Nathan Pilling (31) from Brayden Shuurman and Radim Mrtka (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Thunderbirds opened the scoring with three unanswered goals through the first 15 minutes. Hawks' defenseman Ryder Thompson pulled one back when his snap shot from the blue line and the puck made its way through traffic over the blocker-side shoulder of Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff. It was Thompson's third point in his last four games.

Seattle opened the second period scoring in just 59 seconds, which remained the only score in the middle frame.

The Thunderbirds added another to their lead the begin the third, but the Winterhawks responded less than a minute later as a behind-the-net play from Josh Zakreski met the tape of Diego Buttazzoni and he buried his shot to cut the deficit to three. It was Zakreski's second helper of the game, extending his point streak to three games and Buttazzoni improving his streak to six in a row. Seattle closed out the third period with two more goals for a final score of 7-3 in favor of the T-Birds.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head up the interstate for a rematch with the Seattle Thunderbirds for another I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare showdown. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PST inside the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The Hawks then return to the VMC Sunday to celebrate their Hall of Fame Night in a meeting with Everett.

