McKenna Sets Longest Point Streak in Modern WHL History

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - What can't Gavin McKenna do?

With a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win against the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night, the Medicine Hat Tigers alternate captain has set a modern WHL record with points in 36 straight games.

McKenna, 17, surpassed the 35-game mark set by Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) in the 2022-23 season.

The projected top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft has racked up an astonishing 23 goals and 56 assists for 79 points dating back to November 6, 2024.

THE STREAK LIVES.

With a powerplay assist, Gavin McKenna has the longest point streak in modern WHL history with 78 points in 36 games.

McKenna has only been held off the scoresheet three times in his sophomore WHL season and sits second in the league scoring race with 110 points (33G-77A) in 52 contests.

He's the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to hit 200 points after reaching the milestone in just 118 games.

McKenna is coming off a sensational first season that saw him set a franchise record for points by a 16-year-old (97) and capture the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot, 165-pound winger has become a fixture on Canada's national teams over the last two seasons.

He set a record for points by a Canadian (20) at the IIHF U18 World Championship en route to a gold-medal in 2024. and picked up another first-place finish at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. McKenna was also the youngest player on Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

While McKenna is well short of the WHL's all-time regular season point streak of 56 games (108 points) set by Jeff Nelson of the Prince Albert Raiders in the 1990-91 season, the youngster's run is one of the most impressive in recent Canadian Hockey League history.

McKenna's 36-game mark is third among all CHL skaters since 2000-01, trailing all-time great Sidney Crosby's 37-game run with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic in 2004-05 and Alexander Radulov's 50-game mark with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts in 2005-06.

Medicine Hat (43-17-3-1) has won six straight games to lead the Central Division and Eastern Conference with four games remaining on the Tigers' regular-season slate.

McKenna has a chance to tie Crosby's 37-game marker on Friday, March 14 when the Tigers visit Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

LONGEST POINT STREAKS IN THE CHL DURING THE 2024-25 SEASON

1. Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL - 36 games (Nov. 6 to present)*

2. Easton Cowan - London Knights / OHL - 29 games (Oct. 9 - Feb. 4)

T3. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 28 games (Dec. 29 to present)*

T3. Ben Kindel - Calgary Hitmen / WHL - 23 games (Nov. 8 to Jan. 12)

5. Oliver Tulk - Calgary Hitmen / WHL - 20 games (Nov. 15 to Jan. 12)

*Denotes an active point streak

LONGEST CHL POINT STREAKS IN A SINGLE SEASON (2000-PRESENT)

1. Alexander Radulov - Québec Remparts / QMJHL - 50 games (2005-06)

2. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 37 games (2004-05)

T3. Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL - 36 games (2024-25)*

T3. Easton Cowan - London Knights / OHL - 36 games (2023-24)

T5. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 35 games (2022-23)

T5. Logan Stankoven - Kamloops Blazers / WHL - 35 games (2022-23)

7. Nikolaj Ehlers - Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 33 games (2014-15)

8. Brett MacLean - Oshawa Generals / OHL - 32 games (2007-08)

9. Radim Vrbata - Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL - 31 games (2000-01)

*Denotes an active point streak

Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

