Broncos Look for Rebound Game in Red Deer

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Red Deer, AB - A pivotal game in regards to the Eastern Conference play-off race takes centre stage at the Peavey Mart Centrium Saturday night where the Swift Current Broncos (32-26-1-1) will take on the Red Deer Rebels (24-29-5-2).

After tough losses to Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome for the Broncos and a 7-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers for the Rebels, Saturday's game has plenty of meaning for both clubs. The Broncos come into action 11 points clear of Red Deer and Swift Current's magic number to clinch a play-off berth is four wins that number can be dropped to two wins with a regulation win in Red Deer tonight.

The season series has been all Broncos winning at home and in Red Deer in a span of a week in December 2024. The Broncos will host Red Deer next week in another less than week segment of games against the Rebels March 12th.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at 7:45 and puck-drop is scheduled for 8 PM.

For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 32-26-1-1 Home: 20-10-1-0 Away: 12-15-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 15-9-1-0 Home: 8-3-1-0 Away: 7-6-0-0

LAST GAME 6-2 L @ Hitmen: Jaxen Gauchier score his 6th of the season 2:02 into the first period Friday night breaking Daniel Hauser's shutout record bid in the WHL but the Hitmen would respond with four unanswered goals leading to an eventual 6-2 win over the Broncos at Scotiabank Saddledome. Peyton Kettles scored on the power play for the second Bronco goal and Joey Rocha faced a team high 48 shots making 42 saves in the loss.

VS. RED DEER: This is the 3rd of 4 meetings between the Broncos & Rebels. Swift Current has won both previous meetings at home and at the Peavey Mart Centrium, the most recent being on December 17, 2024 by a 5-4 regulation win. Connor Gabriel & Carlin Dezainde lead the Broncos in scoring against Red Deer, each obtaining three points thus far. Since the 1996-97 season, Swift Current is 63-59-4-3 (4 ties) against Red Deer. While playing the Rebels on the road, the Broncos are 28-31-1-2 (2 ties)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 7/2024 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC) December 14/2023 - at Red Deer (3-2 RD)

December 17/2024 - at Red Deer (5-4 SC) December 30/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT RD)

March 8/2025 - at Red Deer February 6/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC)

March 12/2025 - at Swift Current March 1/2024 - at Red Deer (7-5 SC)

March 20/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.