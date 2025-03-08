Cougars Earns Sixth Straight Win with 4-3 Victory over Wenatchee
March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
WENATCHEE, WA - The Prince George Cougars are rolling. The Cats secured a 4-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild, Friday at the Town Toyota Centre. With the win, the Cougars have win six straight games and are now just one point behind the Victoria Royals for top spot in the BC Division.
GAME SUMMARY
The Cougars wasted no time getting on the board, striking early at 3:41 when Terik Parascak capitalized from the slot off a terrific setup by Koehn Ziemmer, giving Prince George a 1-0 lead. Wenatchee responded at 9:21, tipping one past the netminder to even the score. The game remained tied after the opening 20 minutes.
Prince George regained the lead midway through the second, thanks to Aiden Foster. The draft-eligible forward intercepted a Wenatchee pass, broke in alone, and made no mistake on his backhand at 10:48 to put the Cougars up 2-1. PG extended their lead on the power play when Viliam Kmec ripped a one-timer from the left circle off a perfect feed from Terik Parascak, making it 3-1 at 18:05. The Cougars carried that two-goal advantage into the third period.
Scoring was quiet in the final frame until the last two minutes. Prince George sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:03 from Borya Valis, stretching the lead to 4-1. Wenatchee didn't go away quietly, capitalizing on back-to-back power plays to score twice in a span of 14 seconds (19:40 and 19:54). However, the comeback effort fell short as the Cougars held on for the victory.
Prince George now looks to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on Everett on March 8.
They Said It...
Associate Coach Jim Playfair on the win...
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/03/08121040/Jim-Playfair-Post-Game-Mar-7.wav
What's Next...
Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 8 at Everett - 6:00 pm
Next Home Game: Friday, Mar. 14 vs Wenatchee - 7:00 pm
