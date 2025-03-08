Broncos Drop 6-2 Decision to Hitmen

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - A four goal first period would be enough for the Calgary Hitmen handing the Swift Current Broncos their first loss in three game Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Broncos would open the scoring 2:02 into the first period breaking Daniel Hauser's chance at WHL history as Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) would jam his 6th of season from Sawyer Dingman (Edmonton, AB) & Otto Hanson (Calgary, AB). The lead would be short-lived as Ben Kindel would solve Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha at 3:45 to tie the game at 1-1. 56 seconds later Calgary Flames prospect Axel Hurtig would beat Rocha and give Calgary the lead of 2-1. On a power play the Hitmen would make it 3-1 as Oliver Tulk would get his 37th. Calgary wasn't done as at the end of a second straight power play, Brandon Gorzynski would shelf his 14th of the season giving the Hitmen a 4-1 advantage heading to the 2nd. Outshooting Swift Current 23-7.

Calgary would add to their lead with the only goal in the second period from Hunter Aura just 1:56 into the period and pushing the Hitmen lead to 5-1.

Swift Current would get one back in the third at 10:27 when Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) would tap in his 4th of the season on the power from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) getting the Broncos within three at 5-2. But Calgary would finish things off scoring wise shortly after with less than five minutes left when Oliver Tulk would get his second of the night ending the game in a 6-2 Calgary final.

In the loss the Broncos drop to 32-26-1-1. The Alberta 3-in-3 road-trip goes to the middle portion of the trip Saturday night in Red Deer when the Broncos will face the Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

