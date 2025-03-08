Cougars at Silvertips: Game Preview

EVERETT, WA - The Prince George Cougars will try to collect their seventh win in a row as they visit the league leading Everett Silvertips.

When: Saturday, Mar. 8

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 37-19-4-2 (80 Points / 4th Western Conference / 2nd BC Division)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 win over Wenatchee on Friday, Mar .7

Silvertips Record: 43-11-4-3 (93 Points / 1st Western Conference / 1st US Division)

Silvertips Last Game: A 6-5 win over Tri-City on Friday, Mar. 7

Battle of the Twins

For the first time in WHL history, Corbin Vaughan and Jaxsin Vaughan will face off as opponents. The twin brothers from Merritt, BC, spent their entire junior careers together in Regina before being traded to their respective clubs this season.

Corbin, now a key part of the Cougars' blue line, has suited up in 20 games, contributing two points (1G, 1A) while providing a strong defensive presence. Meanwhile, Jaxsin, playing in Everett, has appeared in 41 games, tallying 11 points (2G, 9A). Tonight marks a special moment for the Vaughan family and an exciting matchup for fans.

Can They Make It Seven?

The Cougars are riding a season-high six-game winning streak and are just one point behind Victoria for first place in the BC Division. A win tonight would keep them firmly in the hunt for the division's top spot, setting the stage for an exciting playoff push.

The Slovakian Sniper

Viliam Kmec has been on fire offensively. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect found the back of the net in last night's win and has now scored in six of his last eight games. The 20-year-old defenseman has 16 goals this season, matching his combined total from the previous two years.

In Goal...

The Cougars have been getting stellar goaltending from both Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk. With three games in three nights, either netminder could get the call tonight.

Ravensbergen is coming off his fifth consecutive win and 32nd victory of the season in last night's 4-3 triumph.

Michaluk hasn't played since his 31-save, first-star performance on March 1, when he backstopped PG to a 4-2 win over Kamloops. He could be a strong option against the Western Conference leaders.

On the Other Side...

Everett comes into tonight's matchup with seven wins in their last 10 games, holding firm at the top of the Western Conference standings. If things stay the same, the Silvertips are on track for a first-round playoff clash against their division rival, the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Tips also got a major boost last night as Nashville Predators prospect Austin Roest made his season debut after missing the entire year due to injury. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring in his first game back.

What's After Tonight?

The Cougars will conclude three games in three nights tomorrow when they visit the Vancouver Giants at 4:00 pm.

