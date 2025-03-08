Preview: Americans vs Wild - March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Wild
Saturday, March 8, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
G2 Construction Wiener Dog Dash
First intermission will feature a wiener dog race across the ice
LAST GAME: The Americans and Everett Silvertips went blow for blow at the Toyota Center last night, but it was Everett who got the last laugh in a 6-5 final score. Jackson Smith (x2), Brandon Whynott (x2) and Jake Sloan scored for Tri-City in the loss. Sloan's goal was the 100th of his WHL career.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the eighth and final meeting between the Americans and Wild. The two teams last met one week ago, a 2-1 Wenatchee win at the Town Toyota Center. That night was the first time the home team had won a game in the season series, with Tri-City picking up 6-3 (Oct 25), 4-3 (Nov 29) and 3-2 (Jan 19) wins on the road, while the Wild won 5-2 (Nov 30), 10-2 (Jan 5) and 4-2 (Jan 18) in Kennewick.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Jake Sloan (27-40-67) Carter Bear (38-40-78)
Max Curran (20-43-63) Tyler McKenzie (30-43-73)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Dominik Rymon (28-35-63)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 16.1% (33-for-205) Power Play - 24.0% (54-for-225)
Penalty Kill - 78.7% (174-for-221) Penalty Kill - 78.7% (170-for-216)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: Mikey's Chance and autographed puck sales
Section J: Gutter Girl Photo Booth
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck Sales
Section X: Chuck-A-Puck Sales
Jersey Auction: Jordan Gavin #13 (Blue)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Charlie Elick
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
