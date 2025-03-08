Game Day Hub: March 8 at Seattle

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks head to Kent for a Saturday night redemption match-up against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, Wash.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV and locally on the Portland's CW

Last Time Out

Portland and Seattle battled in the Rose City on Friday night and the Thunderbirds picked up their first win of the week. Seattle climbed out to a 3-0 lead in the first 13:05 minutes of the game before Ryder Thompson answered back with a goal from the point for Portland. The Hawks made a push in the second period, out chancing Seattle 22-to-9 in shots, however, it was Coster Dunn who netted his second goal of the game to put Seattle up 4-1. Diego Buttazzoni scored his 34th goal of the season in the third period to keep Portland alive, but the Thunderbirds scored three times in the frame to beat the Hawks 7-2. Diego Buttazzoni increased his point streak to six straight games (6G-4A) in the loss and Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced.

Red Hot Tommy

Winterhawks alternate captain Ryder Thompson scored the Hawks' first goal last night to bring his scoring total up to nine on the 2024-25 campaign. It was his fifth goal since January 1, 2025 and he now has points in three of his last four games. The 20 year old from Russell, Man. native registered his 100th shot of the season in the game, also a new career high.

Familiar Foe

Of the Portland Winterhawks remaining seven regular-season games, three of them are against Seattle. The Thunderbirds are looking to become the eighth team in the Western Conference to lock up a playoff spot and they are in a battle with Wenatchee and Kamloops for that final spot. Seattle is currently up by five points in the standings with a game in hand.

Seattle Headlines

Veterans Coster Dunn and Simon Lovsin each scored twice last night and Braeden Cootes (3A) and Nathan Pillin (G-2A) led the charge with three points for Seattle on Friday night. Last night was the third time this season Seattle scored seven goals in a game, tying their season high, and Scott Ratzlaff has allowed three or fewer goals in his last ten starts.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight represents the eighth of ten meetings in the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. Seattle holds the 4-3 head-to-head advantage with three regular-season games. The Hawks do own a series win against the Thunderbirds in Seattle, toppling the Thunderbirds 5-2 on November 2, 2024.

Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

