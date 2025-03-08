Moore Scores for Third Straight, Warriors Defeat Pats 7-1

March 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors swept a home-and-home with their Highway-1 rival, defeating the Regina Pats 7-1 on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

The Warriors closed out their eight-game season series with the Pats with their third straight win. Aiden Ziprick (1G-2A) and Pavel McKenzie (3A) each had three point games, while Matthew Hutchison made 21 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Seven different Warriors players found the back of the net. Dominik Pavlik opened the scoring the Warriors less than four minutes into the game, and Ziprick made it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Regina would get some life early on in the second frame. After Zach Moore had a goal waved off near the end of the opening period, he pounced on a rebound to put Regina down 2-1. The Warriors would counter with three in the second and two more in the third.

FINAL SCORE: Warriors 7, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Warriors at 3:47 - Dominik Pavlik (1), assisted by Krzysztof Macias & Owen Berge // The Warriors came in with numbers and Pavlik's shot from the slot snuck through Pyne's five hole to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

2-0: Warriors at 5:29 - Aiden Ziprick (12), assisted by Krzysztof Macias & Pavel McKenzie (PP) // Macias' shot from the right circle was redirected home by Ziprick at the top of the crease past Pyne to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

Second Period

2-1: Pats at 3:13 - Zach Moore (13), assisted by Matt Paranych & Julien Maze (PP) // Paranych ripped a shot that went wide past the Warriors cage and bounced back to Moore who deposited it past Hutchison to get the Pats on the board trailing 2-1.

3-1: Warriors at 7:57 - Connor Schmidt (8), assisted by Luke Moroz & Aiden Ziprick // Schmidt's shot from the right point beat a screened Pyne to restore the Warriors two-goal lead at 3-1.

4-1: Warriors at 9:06 - Landen McFadden (6), unassisted // McFadden got in and deked out a Pats defender and beat Huet over his glove to extend the Warriors lead to 4-1.

5-1: Warriors at 16:54 - Lynden Lakovic (23), assisted by Pavel McKenzie & Aiden Ziprick (PP) // McKenzie got the puck behind the Pats net and he sent a pass to the front of the net which Lakovic one-timed past Huet to make it 5-1 Warriors.

Third Period

6-1: Warriors at 12:28 - Noah Degenstein (4), assisted by Luke Moroz & Casey Brown // Degenstein's long shot beat Huet high and under the crossbar to extend the lead to 6-1.

7-1: Warriors at 13:58 - Nolan Paquette (5), assisted by Pavel McKenzie & Lynden Lakovic // Paquette tipped a centering pass home past Huet to make it 7-1.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 6-9-7-22 | Moose Jaw - 9-5-10-24

PP : Regina - 1/2 | Moose Jaw - 2/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (9 saves / 12 shots in 27:57) and Ewan Huet (8 saves / 12 shots in 32:03)

Moose Jaw: Matthew Hutchison (21 saves / 22 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Aiden Ziprick (1G-2A) - Warriors

Second: Landen McFadden (1G) - Warriors

Third: Zach Moore (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Zach Moore has scored in three straight games, giving him 13 goals on the season which continues to add to his career-high tally Julien Maze has three points (1G-2A) in his last four games. Matt Paranych picked up an assist giving him points in three straight games. He now has four points (1G-3A) in those contests. The Pats finish the season series 2-5-1 against the Warriors. Regina dropped to 15-39-5-3 while Moose Jaw improved to 14-41-5-2.

COMING UP

The Pats face the visiting Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday, March 11th at 7:00pm at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.