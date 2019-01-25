Rochester's Brendan Guhle Added to American Hockey League All-Star Roster

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today the addition of Rochester Americans defenseman Brendan Guhle to the North Division All-Star roster for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. The annual event will take place Jan. 27-28 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., home of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In his second full season with the Amerks, Guhle currently ranks second amongst all active team defensemen with 19 points (4+15) in 37 games for Rochester. In 99 career AHL Games with the Amerks, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner has recorded 51 points on 14 goals and 37 assists. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native has also amassed five assists in 23 NHL appearances with the Buffalo Sabres, including two this season.

Guhle, Buffalo's second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, replaces fellow defenseman Zach Redmond, who will be unavailable for the event.

The two-day event begins on Sunday, Jan. 27 with the 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7:00 p.m. In keeping with its traditional format, the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions will be squaring off against the All-Stars from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events, including hardest shot, fastest skater and accuracy shooting.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge will then take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. For the fourth straight year, instead of a traditional 60-minute game, the league's all-stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's divisions (Atlantic, North, Central, Pacific). The teams will then play a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin tournament will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played using the 3-on-3 format. Rosters for each team will be composed of 11 skaters and two goaltenders.

A limited number of tickets for the two-day 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield are still available at www.springfieldthunderbirds.com/allstar. Priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, tickets include admission to both the Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7:00 p.m.) and the All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7:00 p.m.). The event will be televised live on NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW in Canada, and will stream on AHLTV.

