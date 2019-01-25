Bean Scores Twice But Checkers Fall to Bruins

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





PROVIDENCE, RI - After roaring out of the gates, the Checkers surrendered four straight goals to drop the first game of their two-game road trip by a final score of 5-3.

Jake Bean had his first multi-goal game as a pro and got the scoring started for Charlotte less than two minutes into the game. The Checkers' lead would double not long after when Steven Lorentz tallied his first AHL goal, which forced Providence to call a timeout.

The quick refresh seemed to be the answer for the home team as it was all Bruins from there. They would tie the game before the end of the period and add two more unanswered to build a lead into the third period. Providence was relentless on the forecheck, forcing the Checkers into turnovers in their own zone as well as capitalizing on power play opportunities.

Bean's second goal of the game would cut Providence's lead to one late in the third period, but the Bruins would quickly get one back to put the final nail in Charlotte's coffin.

Notes

Steven Lorentz's goal was his first in the AHL ... Tonight was Jake Bean's first multi-goal effort as a pro ... Callum Booth was pulled from the game after Providence's third goal and replaced with Scott Darling ... The Checkers are winless in three straight games, their longest such streak of the season ... The Checkers have allowed at least four goals in each of their last four games ... The Checkers went scoreless on the power play for the sixth time in their last 11 games ... The 20 shots by Providence are tied for the fewest allowed by Charlotte this season ... The Checkers were assessed just four penalty minutes, tied for their fewest this season ... Andrew Poturalski's assist puts him in a tie for fifth in the AHL in scoring ... Trevor Carrick served the first of his two-game suspension tonight ... Janne Kuokkanen missed the game due to injury ... Zack Stortini, Dennis Robertson and Alex Nedeljkovic were all healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers look to bounce back tomorrow night as they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack in Hartford at 7 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star break.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.