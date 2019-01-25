Barracuda Shutout Griffs 4-0

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





Grand Rapids, MI - The San Jose Barracuda (24-8-2-3) kicked off their three-game road trip with a 4-0 win on Friday night at the Van Andel Arena over the Grand Rapids Griffins (24-143-4) (Detroit Red Wings). The win extended San Jose's point streak to four games (3-0-1-0) and snapped Grand Rapids' seven-game home point streak and three-game winning streak overall.

In the victory, Josef Korenar (15-3-1) steered away all 29 Griffs shots to earn his third shutout of the season and hand GR their first shutout since October 6 at San Antonio and their first shutout loss at home since November 3, 2017, vs. Chicago.

After a scoreless first period that saw Grand Rapids outshoot San Jose 12-to-five, the Barracuda opened up the scoring in the second as Max Letunov (9) poked in a loose puck from close range after San Jose won an offensive-zone draw at 3:38. Jayden Halbgewachs assisted on Letunov's tally and then set up Manny Wiederer (9) on a tape-to-tape stretch pass that sprung the German native on a breakaway and Wiederer beat Patrik Rybar through the five-hole at 7:50. Jon Martin (7) completed the unanswered three-goal second as he snapped a short-side shot in at 16:05.

In the third, Nick DeSimone added onto San Jose's lead by walking the blue line and sniping a wrister short side from the point on the power play at 10:58.

Rybar (10-7-5) suffered the loss after allowing four goals on 26 San Jose shots.

The Barracuda and Griffins square off again on Saturday before both clubs hit the AHL All-Star break. Listen live to Saturday's game beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT on AM 1220 KDOW, the Sharks + SAP Center app and watch on #AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.