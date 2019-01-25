Admirals Offense Stifled by Wild
January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Three days after tying a season-high with seven goals, the Admirals offense was stifled by Iowa as Milwaukee dropped a 3-0 decision to the Wild Friday night at Panther Arena.
The loss snapped a brief two-game winning streak for the Admirals, who had scored a combined 11 goals in those two contests. It was the third time Milwaukee has been shutout by Iowa this season.
The Admirals controlled play during the first period and outshot the Wild 11-3, however it was Iowa who owned a 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes, courtesy of a pretty pass from former Admiral Cal O'Reilly over to Will Bitton on the door step and he tapped it into an open net just 31 seconds into the game.
Despite numerous scoring chances for the Admirals, they couldn't solves Iowa goalie Andrew Hammond in the second period and still trailed 1-0 heading into the third.
The Wild increased their lead to 2-0 courtesy of a power-play marker from Sam Anas at the 7:15 mark of the third period. Anas fired a one-timer from the right circle over the shoulder of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick.
The Admirals pulled Grosenick in favor of an extra attacker with three minutes to go in the third period, but the Wild scored into the empty net with 13 seconds to play to make the final score 3-0.
The Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they continue their nine-game homestand by hosting the Manitoba Moose Saturday afternoon at 1 pm at Panther Arena.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
