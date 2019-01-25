Surge Towards Spring with the Sound Tigers

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are charging into the second half of the 2018-19 season and you're invited to join the push with an all-new "Surge into Spring" special, available now.

For just $99, here's what you get:

- Four (4) center-ice vouchers, good for any remaining 2018-19 regular-season home game

- Two (2) center-ice tickets to the March 17th game against Springfield at 5 p.m.*

- Two (2) Sound Tigers pint glasses

- Dunkin' Donuts drink card good, for four (4) large beverages

- Four (4) center-ice ticket vouchers, good for any first-round home game for the 2019 Calder

Cup Playoffs **

In addition, each person who purchases a "Surge into Spring" package will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of the following prizes.

- Four (4) tickets to any family show at Webster Bank Arena in 2019 (Stags Club)

- Four (4) tickets to see Thomas Rhett at Webster Bank Arena on Sept. 19, 2019 (Stags Club)

- Suite for one (1) Sound Tigers game during the 2018-19 playoffs (April date TBD, $100 food

credit based on availability) ***

- One (1) New York Islanders jersey signed by 2018 Calder Trophy winner Mathew Barzal

To join the Sound Tigers second-half push and to lock down your "Surge into Spring" special, please contact Sean Allison at 203-345-4829 or via sean.allison@harboryardse.com prior to March 16, 2019.

All seating locations are at the sole discretion of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

* Additional tickets may be purchased for only $10 each

** Seating location based on availability. If the Sound Tigers fail to make the playoffs, these tickets may be exchanged for any regular-season home game during the 2019-20 campaign.

*** If the Sound Tigers fail to make the playoffs, the suite will be good for a mutually agreed upon regular-season home game during the 2019-20 season. Please contact your account representative to redeem. Suite based upon availability.

