Bears Release Steve Johnson from Tryout Agreement
January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA - January 25, 2019)-The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has released defender Steve Johnson from his professional tryout agreement.
Johnson, 24, skated in nine games with Hershey after joining the club from the ECHL's Reading Royals on Dec. 12. He notched one assist, collecting his first AHL point with a helper on a Steve Whitney goal on Dec. 28 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Bears host Laval on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Giant Center for Faith & Family Night. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.
