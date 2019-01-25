Bears Release Steve Johnson from Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA - January 25, 2019)-The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has released defender Steve Johnson from his professional tryout agreement.

Johnson, 24, skated in nine games with Hershey after joining the club from the ECHL's Reading Royals on Dec. 12. He notched one assist, collecting his first AHL point with a helper on a Steve Whitney goal on Dec. 28 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

