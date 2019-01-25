Komm Races to Lehigh Valley for First AHL Win

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (24-15-3-2) earned a point in a season-best sixth straight game as they picked up a 3-2 victory on RACING NIGHT against the Laval Rocket (19-18-3-4). Branden Komm started the morning in Reading, PA but rushed to Allentown after being recalled from the Reading Royals this afternoon. Komm got the start and made 34 saves for the first AHL win of his career.

The birthday boy got things started for the Phantoms just 3:27 into this one. Celebrating his 22nd birthday, Phil Myers threw the first shot of the game on net from just in front of the blue line and the puck found its way to the back of the net for his eight goal of the season.

The intensity picked up as Tyrell Goulbourne dropped the gloves with Antoine Waked after Waked was called for charging Mark Friedman. Goulbourne leads the Phantoms with five fighting majors this season.

Laval even the score at 1-1 with less than a minute remaining in the period on their 13th shot of the game. Branden Komm went behind the net to play the puck but it took a bounce right to Brett Lemout who fired one past a diving Komm to tie the game.

The Phantoms regained the lead halfway through the second period with a perfectly executed power-play goal. Chris Conner held the puck under the net and fed it in front to Mikhail Vorobyev in the left circle. Vorobyev quickly passed it over to Justin Bailey in the right circle and Bailey scored on a one-timer for his first goal with the Phantoms. Bailey now has 10 goals on the season between Rochester and Lehigh Valley.

With the Phantoms on a 5-on-3 advantage, Mikhail Vorobyev picked up his third point of the night with a power-play goal to give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead. It was the second three-point game of the season for Vorobyev, with his first coming just a week ago.

Laval got a late goal on a power play with a little over four minutes to play but it wasn't enough as the Phantoms won it 3-2 in the home game before the All-Star break. Branden Komm, who was just called up this afternoon, made 34 saves and earned the first AHL win of his career.

3 Stars:

1: G Branden Komm (LV) 1st AHL Win

2: F Mikhail Vorobyev (LV) - 1 goal, 2 assists

3: D Philipe Myers (LV) - 1 goal

GOALS:

First Period:

LV - (3:27) Philippe Myers (8) (Samuelsson, Vorobyev)

LAV - (19:08) Brett Lemout (2) (Belzile, Schlemko)

Second Period:

LV - (9:41) Justin Bailey (10) (Vorobyev, Conner)

LAV - None

Third Period:

LV - (11:32) Mikhail Vorobyev (6) (Conner, Carey)

LAV - (15:50) Byron Froese (14) (Ouellet, Audette)

NEXT TIME OUT: The Phantoms will head into the All-Star break after a trip to Connecticut to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tomorrow night at 7:00. Then Colin McDonald and Greg Carey will take part in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield on Monday night.

Follow the action @LVPhantoms on Twitter, on AHLTV or the Phantoms365 App.

Ticket Information

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2018-19 season are available online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.