P-Bruins Win 5-3 on Military Night

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Charlotte Checkers Friday night 5-3 in their annual Military Appreciation night. The P-Bruins got goals from Frederic, Smith, Carey and Kuhlman while Zane McIntyre made his 26th start of the season in net.

Providence had a rough start during the first six minutes of the game when Charlotte's Jake Bean and Steven Lorentz lit the lamp for the Checkers to give them a 2-0 lead. The P-Bruins stopped the momentum when Trent Frederic netted a goal for Providence at 9:02, shortly followed by a power play goal by Gemel Smith at 14:07. Frederic's goal was assisted by Paul Carey and Smith's goal was assisted by Mark McNeill and Frederic as Providence tied the game 2-2 after one.

The P-Bruins took the 2nd period by storm when Paul Carey killed off a Providence penalty at 2:33, beating Callum Booth by netting a short handed goal. Kyle Cumiskey earned the only helper on the play and the P-Bruins took a 3-2 lead. Charlotte made a change in net after the third goal, pulling Booth in favor of Scott Darling. Providence played tight defense for the remainder of the period and brought a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Providence continued their turnaround in the 3rd period when Trent Frederic tallied another goal for the P-Bruins at 7:46. Charlotte tried to make a comeback when Jake Bean netted their third goal, but that is as far as they got. Karson Kuhlman scored the last goal at 16:03, with helpers Jordan Szwarz and Kyle Cumiskey finishing out the game with a 5-3 lead.

McIntyre stopped 24 shots in his 15th win off the season. Booth stopped 7 shots before getting pulled while Darling stopped 8 after entering in the second period. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night at the Dunk, when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05pm in their final game before the All-Star break.

