Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch at Your Service at Turning Stone Resort Casino March 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Crunch At Your Service at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Monday, March 11 to raise money for Central New York charities supported by the Crunch Foundation.

This annual fan-favorite event allows Crunch players to trade their skates for an evening of entertainment and fundraising. Fans are invited to join the team at Turning Stone Resort Casino as players compete for tips through dancing, karaoke, competitions and additional antics all for a charitable cause.

Crunch At Your Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a silent auction and team meet-and-greet in the Mohawk Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The main event, including a live auction, will be held in the Oneida Room from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Crunch At Your Service will feature a buffet dinner for all guests.

Tickets for Crunch At Your Service at Turning Stone Resort Casino are on sale now and may be purchased at the Crunch office on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. A 10-seat table is priced at $550, a half table with five seats is priced at $300 and individual tickets are available for $65. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds from Crunch At Your Service will benefit the Crunch Foundation. The event has previously supported charities, such as the American Heart Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Crunch Foundation is the charitable extension of the Syracuse Crunch. The foundation works to positively impact the Central New York community by providing support and funds to nonprofit groups, educational programs and community initiatives.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

