Devils Win OT Thriller in Comeback Fashion, 3-2

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils came back in the third period and defeated the visiting Hartford Wolf Pack in overtime, 3-2, in front of 3,339 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Blake Pietila gave the Devils the lead on the power play 8:56 into the game on a one timer. Nick Lappin sent a pass to Pietila in the right wing circle and his shot beat goaltender Marek Mazanec for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Pietila's team-leading 13th of the year and team-leading fifth power-play goal with assists from Lappin and Brandon Gignac.

Hartford tied the game on a deflection at 11:13 of the first. Bobby Butler's shot from the top of the left wing circle deflected off a Devil in front of the net and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. The goal was Butler's seventh of the year from Gabriel Fontaine and Steven Fogarty. The game was tied at one after one period with Hartford holding a 13-10 shot advantage.

Vinni Lettieri scored the only goal of the second period to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead to start the third period. Lettieri took a pass and sent a wrist shot by Blackwood from the right side for his 12th of the year with helpers from Connor Brickley and Boo Nieves.

Pietila scored his second of the night as he snapped a shot by Mazanec to tie the game with 12:36 remaining in regulation. The goal was Pietila's 14th of the year and assists were credited to John Quenneville and Marian Studenic. The goal forced overtime, tied up at two apiece.

In overtime, on the power play, Quenneville blasted a one timer over the left shoulder of Mazanec for the win with under a minute left in overtime. Quenneville's winner was his 11th of the season with John Ramage and Pietila picking up assists.

Blackwood won his seventh game of the year with 22 saves and Mazanec left with the loss, stopping 32.

