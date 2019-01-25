Heat Start Texas Swing with Stars Tonight

January 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, January 25, 2019

Arena: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Date: Friday, January 25, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV, also available at Channel Brewing Company and Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for a chance to enter to win tonight's Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game puck, signed by Andrew Mangiapane.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat begin their last leg before the All-Star Break with the front end of two games in the Lone Star State, starting with a date with the Texas Stars on Friday in Austin. The Heat won the lone meeting against Texas this season, a 4-2 win on the team's Teddy Bear Toss game Saturday at Stockton Arena.

QUINE ON FIRE

Alan Quine is red hot on the offensive end, coming into tonight's game with 15 points over the Heat's last eight games with seven goals and eight assists. The Heat's scoring leader is also on a four-game scoring stream with seven points (3g,4a) since Jan. 16.

PARS FOR THE COURSE

Tyler Parsons was locked in during the Heat's two-game home stand, stopping a total of 79 of 82 shots faced to guide Stockton to three out of a possible four points. He set a Stockton single-game record with 49 stops against Texas in the teams' meeting Saturday.

POWER OUTAGE

The teams played to a stale mate on special teams in Saturday's clash, with Stockton going 0-for-2 on the power play while holding the Stars to 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. Both teams come into tonight's game in the top four in the AHL on the power play.

TEXAS FOREVER

Stockton has enjoyed success against Texas, owning a 14-3-1-1 advantage in the all-time series. In nine games in Austin, Stockton is 6-2-0-1 against the Stars.

CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS

The Heat own a record of 6-5-2-0 on Fridays this season, including points in five of seven Friday road games so far this year (3-2-2-0 in seven Friday games).

