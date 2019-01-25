Penguins Release Will O'Neill

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have mutually agreed to the release of defenseman Will O'Neill from his American Hockey League contract with the team. O'Neill becomes a free agent as a result of this transaction.

"Will has been a loyal player to the organization and an upstanding member of the community during his time with the Penguins," said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton General Manager Bill Guerin. "We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

O'Neill, 30, recorded no goals and eight assists in 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He previously played for the team during the 2015-16 campaign as well, recording a career-best 50 points (8G-42A) during that year.

