River Dragons Drop Heartbreaker to Bobcats

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Carson Andreoli took advantage of a turnover 24 seconds into the third period to score the game-winning goal against his former team as the Blue Ridge Bobcats beat the Columbus River Dragons 2-1 on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 on a Nicolas McHugh goal, Blue Ridge started the third period by dumping the puck into the River Dragons zone. The puck eluded River Dragons goaltender Sammy Bernard behind the net and went to McHugh, who centered a quick pass to Andreoli for a goal before Bernard could recover. The goal was Andreoli's first of the season.

Columbus fought back, scoring a four-on-four goal from Alexander Jmaeff at 9:05 of the third period with assists from Nolan Slachetka and Connor Lind to make it 2-1.

Then, with Hunter Hall in the box for a double minor for high sticking late in the game, Columbus pulled Bernard for the six-on-four advantage. Despite several scoring chances down the stretch the River Dragons could not find the tying goal and Blue Ridge escaped with the win.

Notes:

Columbus finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play.

Ryan Hunter's goal scoring streak was stopped at six games (8 goals).

Cody Wickline's point streak was stopped at five games (2-7-9).

Jmaeff is sitting at 198 pro points.

The River Dragons will head to Mississippi to take on the Sea Wolves tomorrow at 5:05 pm ET. The next River Dragons home game is January 10 at 7:35 pm against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets for all River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.