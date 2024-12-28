Athens Wins at Home vs Port Huron

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens Rock Lobsters were able to secure all three points with a 3-2 win against Empire competition in the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The home team was able to get on the board first, as Filip Virgili wrapped a shot around Valtteri Nousianen's net and found the nylon of the net in the first four minutes of the game.

The high energy for the Rock Lobsters carried into the second period, as Brandon Reller netted the first goal of his professional career toe dragging a puck around a sprawling Nousianen.

The Prowlers wouldn't give in easy however, scoring two unanswered goals through Tucker Scantlebury and Brett Lockhart to level the scoreline at 2-2 with 17 minutes left on the night.

Athens made sure that they would not be returning to the overtime period for the eighth time this season, as Kayson Gallant found the top shelf for the winner. It marked Gallant's first goal since his two-goal game against the River Dragons back on Nov. 16.

The Rock Lobsters (11-2-2, 30 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to finish out a two-game set against the Port Huron Prowlers.

