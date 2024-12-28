Hat Tricks Shut Out By Black Bears At Home To Close Out 2024

DANBURY - Scott Ramaekers scored two goals, and the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Hat Tricks, 5-0, for their sixth straight win on Saturday night. Danbury took its third home shutout loss of the season, its second to Binghamton, and trails 5-2 in the season series.

Ramaekers scored the game's lone power play goal in the third period for the Black Bears, who did not convert on their first eight chances. The Hat Tricks struggled on the power play, going 0-for-11, and allowed a power play goal for the ninth time in 10 games.

The first period began slowly until Cam Cervone scored at 11:18 for his first of the season. Tyson Kirkby added another on a rebound with 3:02 left to double the lead for the Black Bears, 2-0. Kirkby has a league-high 40 points and has scored in five straight games.

In the second period, Ramaekers scored at 11:27 for his first of the game followed by C.J. Stubbs at 17:46 who ripped a slot shot past McCollum with 2:14 to go for Binghamton's fourth goal.

Connor McAnanama made 28 saves for his second shutout against the Hat Tricks this season. McAnanama has 11 wins in his last 12 starts.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz was absent again for the Hat Tricks, missing his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

The Hat Tricks open up 2025 at home against the HC Venom on Friday, Jan. 3. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

