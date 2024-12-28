Rock Lobsters Sweep Port Huron at Home

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters found a way to win in Akins Ford Arena Saturday night against the Port Huron Prowlers, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime.

Brandon Picard opened up the scoring at the 7:35 mark of the first period, picking up a loose on the right side and tapping it past a sprawling Reid Cooper before shooting into an open net. Picard's fifth goal of the season was unassisted.

Three unanswered goals from the Prowlers left the fervant fans in Akins Ford Arena speechless, starting with Jamie Bucell batting in a power-play goal on a rebound with six seconds left in the first period.

Port Huron would then score two goals in a 3:35 span in the second period. Stefan Diezi was the beneficiary of tremendous stickhandling from Tucker Scantlebury; all the Swiss skater had to do was touch it into the empty net after a cross-crease pass.

Prowler general manager and head coach Matt Graham made his mark as well, wristing a shot into the top shelf to a 3-1 lead at the 14:35 mark of the second period.

The Rock Lobsters wouldn't back down entering the third period. Picard scored his first multi-goal game in the FPHL since he was a Port Huron Prowler himself, converting a tremendous Daniil Glukharyov pass from behind Cooper's net to scratch one back.

Having assisted Picard's second, the Russian got in on the scoring action with a goal at the 9:16 mark of the third period. Glukharyov played puck down like a soccer ball with his knee before whacking one into the net.

With momentum firmly in the hometown team's favor, captain Carter Shinkaruk won the game in overtime with a shot roofed past Cooper. It marked the team's sixth overtime win this season.

The Rock Lobsters (12-2-2, 32 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a matchup against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on New Year's Eve.

