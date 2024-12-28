Prowlers Blow Third-Period Lead in OT Loss

The Port Huron Prowlers let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Athens Rock Lobsters on December 28 at Akins Ford Arena. Carter Shinkaruk roofed home the OT winner.

The Lobsters opened the scoring in the first when Brandon Picard stole the puck along the wall and danced to the net, reaching around Reid Cooper to break the ice.

Chaos reigned in the final minutes of the period, including the Prowlers thinking they'd scored while a brawl was going on behind the Port Huron net. Although Daniel Chartrand's goal was called off, Jamie Bucell connected on the ensuing power play for his first as a Prowler.

Midway through the second, Bryan Parsons knocked the puck out of the air to keep it in the offensive zone. Then, Tucker Scantlebury slid a pass back door to Stefan Diezi to give Port Huron its first lead of the weekend. 2:55 later, Matt Graham opted to shoot on a three-on-one. He picked the corner over Jack Bostedt's glove to make it 3-1.

Athens mounted a comeback in the third. Two minutes in, Daniil Glukharev centered for Picard who one-timed home his second of the night. Later, the Lobsters got a man advantage and Glukharev cashed in a rebound to tie the score at three.

The only whistle of overtime came 3:20 in when Shinkaruk galloped down the left-wing side and roofed a shot in tight to end it.

Alex Johnson finished with two assists for Port Huron while Reid Cooper saw his three-start win streak snapped despite 30 saves.

Glukharev finished with a goal and two assists and Garrett Milan dished out a pair of helpers. Bostedt stopped 19 shots.

The Prowlers return to Michigan for a New Year's Eve meeting with the Motor City Rockers on New Year's Eve with puck drop scheduled for 3:05 P.M. The game will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

