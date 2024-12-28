Rockers Hold off Dashers, Earn Sweep with 4-3 Win

For the first time this season, the Motor City Rockers earned a full six points on the weekend.

Motor City knocked off the Dashers Hockey Club 4-3 on Saturday to collect the weekend sweep.

The Rockers got the scoring started in the first period when Tristan Wells tipped a Jameson Milam shot past Dasher goalie Parker Rutherford to get Motor City on the board with the power-play goal.

The lead would only last a few minutes, as after a scramble in the crease left the goal-mouth wide open, Kim Miettinen buried the shot for his first of the year, tying the score at 1-1.

After the fresh sheet of ice was laid, Cody Oakes deked his way past several Dasher defenders en route to the net, bypassing Rutherford and giving the Rockers the 2-1 edge.

As the second period was winding down, Dashers leading scorer Brandon Stojcevski went five-hole on Trevor Babin to even the game at 2-2.

Tied entering the game's final period, Eli Rivers tipped another Milam shot past Rutherford, giving the Rockers the lead for the final time 3-2.

Motor City captain Josh Colten gave the Rockers some insurance with a power play goal 9:03 into the third period.

The Dashers made it interesting with a Jhuwon Davis goal in the final minute of the game but ultimately failed to get a look at tying the game up.

With the win, Motor City has earned a point in seven of its last nine contests.

"It's good timing," said Milam. "You keep wanting to do these things and keep expecting them out of your team. Then there's lows and there's highs and then we have a short memory and forget how we got there."

Milam and the Rockers have been in some exciting games, but he says you don't need to win with flash.

"I've been preaching that boring might be a good shift," said Milam. "[A shift when] they don't get in the zone, you have good angles, and we are keeping them out of our end. It might not be the most exciting brand of hockey... if you're keeping them away from our end, that's a good shift."

Milam and the Motor City Rockers will ring in the New Year when rival Port Huron comes to Big Boy Arena for a New Years eve matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

