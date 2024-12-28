Hat Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Vadim Frolov had the game-winning goal and the Hat Tricks tied a season-high nine goals en route to a 9-6 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday.

Frolov scored on the power play at 8:44 in the third period, lifting Danbury ahead, 7-6. The 21-year-old winger also tallied his team-high third game-winner, which spurred three unanswered goals for the Hat Tricks.

Gleb Bandurkin scored two goals 1:52 apart to finish the game for Danbury, which netted nine goals for the first time since its first road win of the season on Oct. 26 against HC Venom.

Eight different skaters scored for the Hat Tricks, who now trail the season series four games to one.

Frankie McClendon made his first start since Nov. 29 against Port Huron and stopped 23 shots. The 31-year-old picked up his second straight win and moved to 2-0-1 on the season.

With the win, Danbury won its first home game on a Friday this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears meet for the seventh time this season. Danbury trails the season series, 4-2. Through their first six matchups with the Black Bears, the Hat Tricks are 1-3-1-1.

In the teams' previous meeting on Nov. 27, Danbury fell, 3-2, despite rallying from a two-goal deficit. Binghamton'sKhaden Henry had his first two-goal game of the season.

Dropping both games on Nov. 15-16, Danbury scored just one combined goal on the weekend and took its second shutout defeat of the season on Nov. 16.

The first win for the Hat Tricks against the Black Bears this season came in an eight-round shootout on Nov. 2 in Binghamton. Defenseman Josh Labelle notched the decisive goal and Conor McCollum went 8-for-8 in the shootout and 36-for-39 in the game.

After Saturday's clash, the Hat Tricks and Black Bears will face off four more times this season-once in Danbury and for three games in Binghamton. The Empire Division foes will not meet again until March, when the Hat Tricks will visit the Black Bears on March 14 and March 28.

Tyson Kirkby and Gavin Yates have each turned in two goals and five assists for the Black Bears in the series' first six games. Donald Oliveri also has two goals and two assists in four contests.

Last season, the Hat Tricks went just 1-10-2-5 against the Black Bears, with three wins coming in shootouts, two in overtime, and one in regulation. Danbury allowed a combined 74 goals to Binghamton in 18 games, which held the second-highest goal differential (+106) in both the regular season and the playoffs (+13).

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS

The Black Bears have won eight of their last 10 games, including five in a row, to tie their season-long five-game winning streak. Binghamton, who had its game with HC Venom postponed on Friday, defeated Motor City, 4-2, on Dec. 21 in its first matchup with the Rockers this season, improving to 14-3-1-4.

Holding a 17-point lead for first place in the Empire Division, the Black Bears (51) have averaged 5.2 goals per game during its current winning streak and hold the top differential (+28) in the FPHL, with 97 total goals scored.

Binghamton has scored a league-high 27 power play goals (22.7%). Its penalty kill has been nearly as proficient, allowing the fourth-fewest goals (87.5%).

The Black Bears' first-place lead in the Empire Division has grown since the fifth week of the season. On Nov. 9, Binghamton led Watertown by only one point, but it is now 17 points ahead of the Wolves.

Tyson Kirkby has 18 goals and 21 assists to lead the FPHL in points with 39. Kirkby has an eight-game point streak (8-8-16), including five combined goals across the past four contests. Forward Austin Thompson paces the league with four game-winners toward a tie for Binghamton's second-most goals (13). Kirkby, Thompson, Cameron Clark and Gavin Yates have each recorded at least 20 points and have combined for 12 game-winning goals.

In the net, Connor McAnanama brings in the league's second-leading goals against average (1.91) and has won in 10 of his last 11 starts.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks began the weekend with a three-goal win against Watertown at home on Friday, breaking a two-game skid. Despite winning only three of its last seven contests, Danbury has scored 4.71 goals per game and its losses have been decided by just five goals. This season, the Hat Tricks have scored 82 goals for the FPHL's fourth most.

Collecting points in seven of their past 10 games (5-3-1-1), the Hat Tricks have scored 27 combined goals in their latest five wins. At 8-7-5-1 (31), Danbury has pulled within three points of Watertown for second place in the Empire Division.

With Chase Harwell's third shorthanded goal scored on Friday, the Hat Tricks are tied with Binghamton for the league lead in shorthanded goals with six. Last season, they scored the second most (13), tied with Mississippi.

Five of Danbury's nine victories have been decided by three or more goals, and each of its past five losses have come by two or fewer goals. Aleksandr Gamzatov, Jacob Ratcliffe, Gleb Bandurkin, and Connor Woolley each crossed the 20-point plateau in Friday's win against Watertown.

Gamzatov leads the Hat Tricks in points with nine goals and 14 assists, while Gleb Bandurkin has a team-high 11 goals. Jacob Ratcliffe has posted 18 assists to pace Danbury.

RIDICULOUS RUSSKIY LINE

Vadim Frolov, Gleb Bandurkin, and Aleksandr Gamzatov combined for four goals in Danbury's 9-6 win against Watertown on Friday. A 21-year-old rookie, Frolov tallied the game-winning goal for his third of the season. Bandurkin scored two straight in the third and has built a four-game goal-scoring streak for his longest of the season. Gamzatov had one point and two assists against his former team.

MOST GOALS AT HOME THIS SEASON

Scoring nine goals to defeat Watertown for the first time this season, the Hat Tricks totaled their most goals since knocking off Binghamton, 7-4, at home on Nov. 23. Before Friday's win, Danbury had yet to score nine goals at home since it potted 10 against Elmira on Feb. 24 last season. The Hat Tricks are 4-1-0 when scoring five or more goals at home this season.

RELIABLE RATCLIFFE

Jacob Ratcliffe had a season-high three assists on Friday. The Canterbury, New Zealand, native extended his point streak (2-6-8) to five games, tying a season-high first set from Oct. 18-Nov. 1. Ratcliffe has produced two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games toward 22 points (4g, 18a).

HARWELL ATOP LEAGUE IN SHORTIES

Forward Chase Harwell took the league lead in shorthanded goals with three. Harwell's second shorthanded strike was one of Danbury's two goals in its 3-2 loss at Binghamton on Nov. 27. The Southbury, Conn., native logged one last season and brings a four-game point streak (3-3-7) into Saturday's matchup.

ROBO ON A TEAR

Noah Robinson contributed a goal and three assists in Friday's win, tying a season-high four points. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Robinson has posted four points twice in the last three games (2-6-8). Robinson has played in 10 contests since arriving from Monroe via trade.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, Connecticut, competing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the Hat Tricks have brought thrilling, hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their fierce competitive spirit and strong community presence. The team is dedicated to providing an exciting game-day experience for fans of all ages, with a focus on building long-lasting connections within the local community.

Proudly representing Danbury, the Hat Tricks are committed to excellence both on and off the ice. In addition to developing top-tier hockey talent, the team engages in numerous community outreach programs, fostering relationships with local schools, businesses, and charities. The Hat Tricks aim to continue growing the sport of hockey in the area and provide entertainment that brings the community together.

Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or new to the sport, the Danbury Hat Tricks promise an unforgettable experience every time they take the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.