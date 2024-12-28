Glow Night Game Details

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Celebrate the last day of 2024 with an unforgettable evening of hockey, fun, and all things GLOW! The Athens Rock Lobsters are hosting a special New Year's Eve Game at Akins Ford Arena, and it's the perfect way to ring in 2025 with friends, family, and fellow hockey fans

What is Glow Night?

Glow Night is not your average hockey game-it's a high-energy, fun-filled event designed to light up your New Year's Eve! Here's what you can expect:

- Glow Stick Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive free glow sticks to help light up the arena.

- Limited Edition Glow Jerseys: The Rock Lobsters will take the ice in special blue glow jerseys, adding a unique twist to the game.

- Post-Game Jersey Auction: After the game, you'll have the chance to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys and take home a piece of the magic.

Event Details

- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

- Location: Akins Ford Arena

- Time: Game starts at 7:00 PM

Don't Miss the Pre-Game Party!

Arrive early to join the pre-game party on the plaza, where you can enjoy music, food, and festive vibes before the puck drops.

Bring Your Crew

Whether you're a longtime Rock Lobsters fan or just looking for a unique way to celebrate New Year's Eve, this game has something for everyone. Bring your friends, family, or even a group, and make it a night to remember!

Ring in the New Year with Hockey and Fun!

Join us at Akins Ford Arena for an exciting evening of hockey, glowing fun, and a celebration to start the new year right. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action-get your tickets now and make plans to GLOW into 2025 with the Athens Rock Lobsters!

We'll see you there-game starts at 7 PM!

