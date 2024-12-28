Moccasins Host Zydeco in Critical New Years Eve Clash

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins return home after a six-game road trip for a special New Year's Eve showdown against the division-leading Baton Rouge Zydeco. This marks the final regular-season matchup between until February 14, with Monroe holding a 0-1-1 at home against the Zydeco this season. Both teams are in the thick of a tight continental division, making tonight's contest critical as they look to end 2024 on a high note and carry momentum into the new year.

Monroe (8-8-5-0-2) has struggled at home this season, with a 2-4-4-0-0 record. On the other hand, the Zydeco (10-5-3-3-3) sit atop the Continental Division, fueled by their strong 3-0-1-1-2 road record and the league's second highest-scoring offense (90 goals).

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS

GILL'S HOME DEBUT: Gary Gill's impact has been immediate, leading Monroe to a 4-1-1 record on the road. Tonight's game marks his first opportunity to showcase the improved Moccasins in front of the home crowd.

DISCIPLINE REQUIRED: Monroe's 437 penalty minutes are the second most in the league. Staying out of the box will be critical against a Baton Rouge team that thrives on special teams.

ROAD WARRIORS: Baton Rouge has been dominant on the road, with points in six of their seven away games. Their ability to perform under pressure makes them a tough challenge for Monroe.

BATTLE OF LOUISIANA: The Moccasins and Zydeco meet for the sixth time this season, with Baton Rouge holding a 3-2 edge. Four of the five previous games have gone to overtime or a shootout, highlighting the intensity of this budding rivalry.

THIRD PERIOD STRUGGLES: The Moccasins have faced difficulties in the final 20 minutes, making it their weakest period of play. Offensively, they have managed just 22 goals, while defensively, they have allowed 29.

PENALTY MINUTES: Monroe ranks second in the league with 437 penalty minutes, averaging 19 per game. The team has struggled to maintain discipline and has been a problem all season.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: The Moccasins' powerplay sits at 19.4% (19/87). Baton Rouge holds a slightly better powerplay at 21.2% (21/99). Monroe's penalty kill has been struggling at times, operating at 82.5%, while the Zydeco boast an 83% penalty kill efficiency.

WILSON'S MILESTONE WATCH: Baton Rouge's Elijah Wilson is just two points shy of reaching 100 career points, making him a player to watch tonight.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

MONROE:

#7 Declan Conway - Conway has been the driving force for the Moccasins' offense, leading the team with 21 points (12G, 9A) across 21 games. Against the Zydeco this season, he has tallied 1 goal and 2 assists. Facing his former team, Conway will aim to snap a four-game scoring drought and head into the new year on a high note.

BATON ROUGE:

#16 Elijah Wilson - Leading the Zydeco with 30 points (16G, 14A) in 24 games. Wilson has been a constant offensive threat, especially on the power-play with five goals. He is just two points shy of reaching 100 career points, making him a key player to watch.

#1 Breandan Colgan - Colgan has been a top performer in net for the Zydeco, boasting a 12-4-0-1 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Monroe's return home sets the stage for a highly competitive matchup with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Both teams will look to build momentum heading into the new year, with crucial points on the line.

THE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 31: 6:35 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

You can watch both games live on the Moccasins' Facebook and YouTube pages.

