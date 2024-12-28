FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Shutout by Black Bears at Home to Close Out 2024

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Scott Ramaekers scored two goals, and the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Hat Tricks, 5-0, for their sixth straight win on Saturday night. Danbury took its third home shutout loss of the season, its second to Binghamton, and trails 5-2 in the season series.

Ramaekers scored the game's lone power play goal in the third period for the Black Bears, who did not convert on their first eight chances. The Hat Tricks struggled on the power play, going 0-for-11, and allowed a power play goal for the ninth time in 10 games.

The first period began slowly until Cam Cervone scored at 11:18 for his first of the season. Tyson Kirkby added another on a rebound with 3:02 left to double the lead for the Black Bears, 2-0. Kirkby has a league-high 40 points and has scored in five straight games.

In the second period, Ramaekers scored at 11:27 for his first of the game followed by C.J. Stubbs at 17:46 who ripped a slot shot past McCollum with 2:14 to go for Binghamton's fourth goal.

Connor McAnanama made 28 saves for his second shutout against the Hat Tricks this season. McAnanama has 11 wins in his last 12 starts.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz was absent again for the Hat Tricks, missing his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

The Hat Tricks open up 2025 at home against the HC Venom on Friday, Jan. 3. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Comeback to Pinch Points Away From Prowlers in Overtime

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters found a way to win in Akins Ford Arena Saturday night against the Port Huron Prowlers, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime.

Brandon Picard opened up the scoring at the 7:35 mark of the first period, picking up a loose on the right side and tapping it past a sprawling Reid Cooper before shooting into an open net. Picard's fifth goal of the season was unassisted.

Three unanswered goals from the Prowlers left the fervant fans in Akins Ford Arena speechless, starting with Jamie Bucell batting in a power-play goal on a rebound with six seconds left in the first period.

Port Huron would then score two goals in a 3:35 span in the second period. Stefan Diezi was the beneficiary of tremendous stickhandling from Tucker Scantlebury; all the Swiss skater had to do was touch it into the empty net after a cross-crease pass.

Prowler general manager and head coach Matt Graham made his mark as well, wristing a shot into the top shelf to a 3-1 lead at the 14:35 mark of the second period.

The Rock Lobsters wouldn't back down entering the third period. Picard scored his first multi-goal game in the FPHL since he was a Port Huron Prowler himself, converting a tremendous Daniil Glukharyov pass from behind Cooper's net to scratch one back.

Having assisted Picard's second, the Russian got in on the scoring action with a goal at the 9:16 mark of the third period. Glukharyov played puck down like a soccer ball with his knee before whacking one into the net.

With momentum firmly in the hometown team's favor, captain Carter Shinkaruk won the game in overtime with a shot roofed past Cooper. It marked the team's sixth overtime win this season.

The Rock Lobsters (12-2-2, 32 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a matchup against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on New Year's Eve.

Prowlers Blow Third-Period Lead in OT Loss

by Will Wiegelman

Athens, GA - The Port Huron Prowlers let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Athens Rock Lobsters on December 28 at Akins Ford Arena. Carter Shinkaruk roofed home the OT winner.

The Lobsters opened the scoring in the first when Brandon Picard stole the puck along the wall and danced to the net, reaching around Reid Cooper to break the ice.

Chaos reigned in the final minutes of the period, including the Prowlers thinking they'd scored while a brawl was going on behind the Port Huron net. Although Daniel Chartrand's goal was called off, Jamie Bucell connected on the ensuing power play for his first as a Prowler.

Midway through the second, Bryan Parsons knocked the puck out of the air to keep it in the offensive zone. Then, Tucker Scantlebury slid a pass back door to Stefan Diezi to give Port Huron its first lead of the weekend. 2:55 later, Matt Graham opted to shoot on a three-on-one. He picked the corner over Jack Bostedt's glove to make it 3-1.

Athens mounted a comeback in the third. Two minutes in, Daniil Glukharev centered for Picard who one-timed home his second of the night. Later, the Lobsters got a man advantage and Glukharev cashed in a rebound to tie the score at three.

The only whistle of overtime came 3:20 in when Shinkaruk galloped down the left-wing side and roofed a shot in tight to end it.

Alex Johnson finished with two assists for Port Huron while Reid Cooper saw his three-start win streak snapped despite 30 saves.

Glukharev finished with a goal and two assists and Garrett Milan dished out a pair of helpers. Bostedt stopped 19 shots.

The Prowlers return to Michigan for a New Year's Eve meeting with the Motor City Rockers on New Year's Eve with puck drop scheduled for 3:05 P.M. The game will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

HC VENOM at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Take Down the Venom

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the third time this season, the Watertown Wolves and HC Venom would square off in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The two teams having split the previous games, would be looking for the upper hand in the season series. The last meeting was just a week ago so the Venom came into Watertown and took away a 5-4 win.

Carter Thornton and the Wolves would strike first at the 7:32 mark of period number one, sliding the puck past the Venom's starter John Moriarty, assisted by Ian Erdman and Josh Tomasi.

At 16:46 Trevor Lord was on the receiving end of a Trevor Grasby pass and one timed it past Moriarty to put Watertown up 2-0. Andrew Whalen was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Shots on goal through the first twenty minutes were 16-14 in favor of the Wolves, and Watertown took the 2-0 lead to the locker room.

Newly signed to the Wolves, Cordell Boyko got his first goal of the season at the 17:04 mark of the second period, putting the Wolves up 3-0. Trevor Neumann and Trevor Grasby would get the helpers on the goal.

Just :36 later, the Venom would get on the board when Olivier Beaudoin lifted a shot over the Wolves Eloi Bouchard making the score 3-1. Assists on the goal belonged to Davide Gaeta and Ivan Ponivanov.

Watertown continued to outshoot the Venom, this time 20-12 in the second.

Although the Venom would outshoot the Wolves 16-5 in the third period, the Wolves Eloi Bouchard was outstanding between the pipes, and kept the Venom off the board in the period, sending Watertown to the 3-1 win.

For the HC Venom it will be a short turnaround as they will head to Binghamton on New Year's Eve to battle the Black Bears, then head to Danbury on the 3rd and 4th for a matchup with the Hat Tricks to start the new year.

The Wolves will be heading south to start the new year as they travel to Biloxi, MS for a 3 game set with the Sea Wolves on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Watertown will be back home on Jan. 10th to once again face off against the Venom.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS DROP HEARTBREAKER TO BOBCATS 2-1

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Carson Andreoli took advantage of a turnover 24 seconds into the third period to score the game-winning goal against his former team as the Blue Ridge Bobcats beat the Columbus River Dragons 2-1 on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 on a Nicolas McHugh goal, Blue Ridge started the third period by dumping the puck into the River Dragons zone. The puck eluded River Dragons goaltender Sammy Bernard behind the net and went to McHugh, who centered a quick pass to Andreoli for a goal before Bernard could recover. The goal was Andreoli's first of the season.

Columbus fought back, scoring a four-on-four goal from Alexander Jmaeff at 9:05 of the third period with assists from Nolan Slachetka and Connor Lind to make it 2-1.

Then, with Hunter Hall in the box for a double minor for high sticking late in the game, Columbus pulled Bernard for the six-on-four advantage. Despite several scoring chances down the stretch the River Dragons could not find the tying goal and Blue Ridge escaped with the win.

Notes:

Columbus finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play.

Ryan Hunter's goal scoring streak was stopped at six games (8 goals).

Cody Wickline's point streak was stopped at five games (2-7-9).

Jmaeff is sitting at 198 pro points.

The River Dragons will head to Mississippi to take on the Sea Wolves tomorrow at 5:05 pm ET. The next River Dragons home game is January 10 at 7:35 pm against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets for all River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Hold off Dashers, Earn Sweep with 4-3 Win

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - For the first time this season, the Motor City Rockers earned a full six points on the weekend.

Motor City knocked off the Dashers Hockey Club 4-3 on Saturday to collect the weekend sweep.

The Rockers got the scoring started in the first period when Tristan Wells tipped a Jameson Milam shot past Dasher goalie Parker Rutherford to get Motor City on the board with the power-play goal.

The lead would only last a few minutes, as after a scramble in the crease left the goal-mouth wide open, Kim Miettinen buried the shot for his first of the year, tying the score at 1-1.

After the fresh sheet of ice was laid, Cody Oakes deked his way past several Dasher defenders en route to the net, bypassing Rutherford and giving the Rockers the 2-1 edge.

As the second period was winding down, Dashers leading scorer Brandon Stojcevski went five-hole on Trevor Babin to even the game at 2-2.

Tied entering the games final period, Eli Rivers tipped another Milam shot past Rutherford, giving the Rockers the lead for the final time 3-2.

Motor City captain Josh Colten gave the Rockers some insurance with a power play goal 9:03 into the third period.

The Dashers made it interesting with a Jhuwon Davis goal in the final minute of the game, but ultimately failed to get a look at tying the game up.

With the win, Motor City has earned a point in seven of its last nine contests.

"It's good timing," said Milam. "You keep wanting to do these things and keep expecting them out of your team. Then there's lows and there's highs and then we have a short memory and forget how we got there."

Milam and the Rockers have been in some exciting games, but he says you don't need to win with flash.

"I've been preaching that boring might be a good shift," said Milam. "[A shift when] they don't get in the zone, you have good angles and we are keeping them out of our end. It might not be the most exciting brand of hockey... if you're keeping them away from our end, that's a good shift."

Milam and the Motor City Rockers will ring in the New Year when rival Port Huron comes to Big Boy Arena for a New Years eve matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Dashers' Tenacious Effort Falls Short

by Devin Dobek

Fraser, MI - After a difficult 45 shot loss last night, the Dashers had a chance for revenge with the Motor City Rockers. In a game filled with frustrations, controversies, and tensions, Motor City was able to outlast the Dashers in a 4-3 thriller.

A fresh start. A new life. Whatever you want to refer to it as is what the Dashers had for another contest with the Motor City Rockers. A pair of fresh goaltenders would take their places in between the pipes, despite Rico Gonzalez putting together a 45 save shutout in last night's affair. For the Rockers, it was Trevor Babin, AKA The Dark Knight who was ready for his first action since November. On the other end it was Parker Rutherford, the Dasher goaltender with a win this season and searching to make it 2. The Dashers came out hot like they did the previous night, with a handful of shots early into the period. However, a pair of penalties minutes later would kill the mojo. On the power play a Jameson Milam blast was redirected past Rutherford's glove by Tristen Wells to open the scoring at 1-0. Playing from behind has been no irregularity for the Dashers this season. Dashers assistant captain and former Rocker Nick Gullo took it upon himself to make something happen. With a hard drive to the net, a Rocker shoved Gullo into Babin leaving him out of position. A loose puck in the high slot was snapped home by Kim Miettinen for his first of the season, tying the game at 1. Both teams had more chances the rest of the frame, including Nik Salov ringing one off the post for the second straight night, but the score would remain deadlocked going into the locker room.

Tensions would heat up in a fast paced end to end period 2. 3 posts were hit between the two teams in the frame. Motor City regained the lead on a Cody Oakes net drive to beat Jonatan Wik and tuck the puck past Rutherford around the midway point. In a 2-1 game, naturally things get chippy. Following Nick Gullo taking a hard, controversial hit in the neutral zone, Trey Fischer and Adam Kuhn exchanged some slashes and crosschecks before losing the mitts for the games' first bout. It was a lively crowd on $2 Beer Night inside Big Boy Arena, and Motor had the momentum. However, the hockey gods answered the Dashers' prayers when Brandon Stojcevski slid a soft wrist shot through Babin's five-hole to tie the game at 2. In the closing moments of the period, Trey Fischer had a chance to fly in all alone, but a couple slashes from Eli Rivers broke up the opportunity. With a couple being after the buzzer, Dasher rookie Jacob Gagnon went after RIvers, and the two engaged in a brief scrum leading to offsetting minor penalties. Safe to bet, the final regulation chapter would be a fun one.

Period 3, the hockey gods turned on the Dashers. Just over 4 minutes in, Jameson Milam slammed a knuckle puck that was tipped a few times and when all was said and done Eli Rivers was credited for the tally to make it 3-2. Bad turned to worse on one of the more controversial moments of the Dashers season. Colton Wiacek gloved the puck to himself and was tripped as he was changing directions. Furious for the no-call, AJ Tesoriero let the refs have it and as a result was assessed a minor penalty and ultimately an ejection. On the ensuing powerplay, Motor City scored in just 13 seconds to make it 4-2. Thomas Murphy then took it upon himself to share some thoughts with the officials and was also given a 2/10/10 ejection. Without the ship's captain, the Dashers began to reel. They were able to draw a pair of penalties, but time was not their friend. With under 25 seconds to go, Jhuwon Davis tipped home a Lester Brown rocket to make it 4-3, but it would prove to be too little too late, as the Dashers fell 4-3.

Motor City earns a much needed weekend sweep to improve to 8-11-3, as the Dashers fall and descend to 1-17-3. The Rockers are slated to host the Port Huron Prowlers on New Years Eve, as the Dashers travel to Monroe for a weekend set next Friday and Saturday with the Mocassins.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Despite Early Goal Sea Wolves Fall To Thunderbirds 4-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - Game two of four in the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds matchup kicked off after a resounding 5-1 win for the Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Sea Wolves having struggled early in the season continue to look up from the bottom of the standings board and are trying to find their way back into a playoff position, to do so will require wins, something that has been hard to come by in the first part of the season.

Mississippi came out strong in night two firing away at Boris Babik putting up 11 shots in the first period after only firing 14 in the entire game on Friday. Dalton Anderson continued riding his hot stick finding the back of the net after Max Barrington sent a puck off the back boards that bounced out right to Anderson in front of the net who tucked it neatly below Babik for the 1-0 lead at 18:05 of the first period.

The Thunderbirds took advantage of some lackadaisical passing on the power play that ended up springing Zach White in front of the net as the penalty expired and gave the Thunderbirds a tying goal at the 9:07 mark of the second period of play.

Carolina found their footing in the third however on a carry over power play from period two Captain Jon Buttitta put the Thunderbirds ahead 2-1 just 1:02 into the frame. The Thunderbirds added on with a Clay Keeley goal 14:23 into the third to give Carolina a commanding 3-1 lead before an empty net goal on the penalty kill from James Farmer-Valente to finish off Mississippi 4-1.

Best stopped 31 of 34 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves are right back at it tomorrow afternoon with a 4 pm start against the Columbus River Dragons. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app or at the Box Office!

