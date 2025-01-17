Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.