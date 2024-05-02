Richardson's Perfect Night Comes Up Short In Thursday Thriller
May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 10-9 in a late inning thriller on Thursday in game three of a six game set at TD Bank Ballpark.
RHP Blane Abeyta (5 IP, 1 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 3 K) took a no-decision in his fifth start of the season. Over his last two outings, Abeyta has allowed only 1 ER over 12.1 IP.
LF Grant Richardson (4-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB, BB) tied the game at five with a two-run double in the 3rd inning, before again tying the game in the 7th with a two-run single. Richardson matched a career-high four hits, while pushing home a season-high four runs. Thursday marked Richardson's third multi-RBI performance of the season, and sixth multi-hit effort.
SS Ben Cowles (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R) put Somerset on the board with a two-run double in the 1st. Thursday marked Cowles team leading eighth multi-hit effort of the season. Cowles leads the Eastern League with 10 2B, 15 XBH, and 52 TB, while ranking second in hits (29), and average (.341).
C Ben Rice (2-for-4, R) extended his hit streak to six games, over which he's 8-for-21 with 6 R and 2 RBI. Rice now has seven multi-hit games this season, second on the team behind only Cowles.
