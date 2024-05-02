Curve Swept in Doubleheader at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Altoona hit two home runs in Harrisburg today, but the Curve were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since 2022 as the Senators took game one, 6-5, and game two, 7-2, to extend Altoona's historic losing streak to 13 games.

GAME ONE:

Altoona jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to the efforts of Joe Perez. After back-to-back first inning singles, Perez knocked a base-hit to give the Curve a 1-0 lead. Then in the third, Perez launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off Harrisburg starter Cole Henry.

Braxton Ashcraft tossed all six innings of game one for Altoona, marking his longest outing of the season and matching his career long. It is the third time Ashcraft has thrown six frames, with the last two instances coming in July of 2019.

The Senators quickly erased the 3-0 lead for Altoona in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs off Ashcraft. Robert Hassell III sent an RBI-single to center field before Dylan Crews hit the first triple of his career to tie the game 3-3. Yohandy Morales then singled to score Crews and give Harrisburg the lead.

Crews added a key insurance run in the fifth inning on an RBI-double to score Hassell. Harrisburg added a sixth run on a balk by Ashcraft, his second of the game. Tsung-Che Cheng hit his third home run of the season in the seventh inning to cut the lead back to one run, but Tyler Schoff was able to end the game for Harrisburg.

GAME TWO: Altoona served as the home team, making up a rainout game from April at PNG Field.

Again, the Curve took an early lead after scoring two runs in the second inning to jump ahead of Harrisburg 2-1. Cheng opened the inning with a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Morales at third base. Later in the frame, Matt Fraizer reached on an error and Mike Jarvis drew a walk before Wyatt Hendrie doubled home a pair of runs. They were the only runs scored in the game for Altoona.

Dominic Perachi got the start for the Curve, allowing four runs on seven hits in four innings to take the loss. After giving up a run in the first inning on a two-out RBI-single, he allowed three runs in the top of the third inning on a Dermis Garcia solo home run and an Onix Vega two-run single.

Harrisburg tacked on three in the sixth off Cameron Junker, who had worked a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, finishing with 1.2 innings pitched and three strikeouts. Valentin Linarez struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to end the game.

Altoona's longest losing streak in franchise history is now at 13 games, officially surpassing the prior record of 11 games set in 2000. Altoona's 5-19 start is the worst record for the club through 24 games in franchise history. The losing streak is the longest in the Eastern League since Richmond lost 14 consecutive games in 2016.

Altoona continues its seven-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound to face RHP Brad Lord for Harrisburg.

