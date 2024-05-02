Veen Homers But Yard Goats Five-Game Win Streak Gets Snapped

Binghamton, NY - Binghamton reliever Joander Suarez retired all 19 batters faced in 6.1 perfect innings, as the Rumble Ponies ended the Hartford Yard Goats five-game win-streak with a 2-1 victory at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York on Thursday night. New York Mets RHP Tylor Megill started for the Rumble Ponies on a MLB rehab assignment, pitched 2.2 innings, and allowed a run on a solo home run to Zac Veen. Suarez took over in the third inning and finished the game with seven strikeouts while earning his first Eastern League win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on Zac Veen's home run to right field against NY Mets RHP Tylor Megill. It was Veen's third home run of the season. That turned out to be the only run of the evening for Hartford. Megill retired eight of 10 batters faced, and had four strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game with a run in the third inning off Hartford starter Jarrod Cande. A throwing error got Matt O'Neil to second base to start the inning for the Mets affiliate. Later in the inning, Matt Rudick's infield grounder scored O'Neil to make it 1-1.

The game was tied 1-1 until Binghamton batted in the sixth inning. Cande walked the leadoff hitter and then hit the next batter and a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third base. Bryce McGowan came in and got a grounder back to the mound and recorded an out at the plate. However, Matt O'Neil followed with a two-out single to right field, scoring JT Swartz and giving Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will play the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 6:05 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Justin Jarvis. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 5:50 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

--

Final: Binghamton 2, Hartford 1

WP: Joander Suarez (1-1)

LP: Jarrod Cande (1-1)

S: none

T: 2:16

