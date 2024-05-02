Senators Down Curve In Doubleheader

May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators swept the Altoona Curve in their doubleheader on Thursday evening at FNB Field.

In game one, the Curve jumped out to a 3-0 lead after scoring once in the 1 st inning and twice in the 3 rd . The Senators answered back in the bottom of the 3 rd , scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead. Harrisburg added two more insurance runs to take a 6-3 lead in the 5 th . Altoona tacked on two runs in the top of the 7 th to make it a one-run game, but it wasn't enough.

In game two, the Senators struck first with a run in the 1 st inning, but Altoona scored twice in the 2 nd inning to take a 2-1 lead. However, once again, the Senators answered right back, scoring three runs in the 3 rd inning, taking a 4-2 lead. The Senators kept adding on, scoring three additional runs in the 6 th inning, putting them up 7-2.

THE BIG PLAYS

In game one, Dylan Crews' two-run triple in the 3 rd inning erased an early 3-1 deficit, and Yohandy Morales sent him home to score the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

In game two, Onix Vega drove in two runs on a line-drive single to give the Senators a 4-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Garvin Alston threw three hitless innings to earn his first win of the season in game one... Robert Hassell III reached base in both games, extending his on-base streak to 17 games... The Senators out-hit the Curve 18-10 across both games... The Senators bullpen pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in game two.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game five of their seven-game series at 7:00 p.m on Friday night at FNB Field. The games can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.