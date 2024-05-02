Suárez Perfect in Relief of Megill, Ponies Defeat Hartford in Tight Game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Joander Suárez tossed 6 1/3 perfect innings in relief of New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, who made a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-12), as the Ponies defeated Hartford 2-1 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Suárez (1-1) came into the game out of the bullpen with two outs in the third inning and retired all 19 batters that he faced with seven strikeouts. The 24-year-old threw 74 pitches and 54 for strikes (73%).

Megill started the game and struck out four batters over 2 2/3 innings, while allowing one run on two hits. He threw 51 pitches and 35 for strikes.

Hartford (14-8) got the scoring started in the second inning against Megill on a solo homer from Zac Veen.

Binghamton tied the game in the third inning. Matt O'Neill reached base on an error and later scored when Matt Rudick grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 1-1.

With runners at the corners and two outs in the sixth inning, O'Neill came through with a go-ahead RBI single that scored JT Schwartz and gave Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

Suárez struck out one batter in the seventh, two in the eighth, and two in the ninth to finish the game and earn the win.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) at Mirabito Stadium on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The last time Súarez faced Hartford, he threw the eighth no-hitter in Binghamton franchise history on September 7, 2023, at Dunkin' Park...The Rumble Ponies had three hits and Hartford had two hits...Schwartz reached base three times on two walks and a hit by pitch...Binghamton was hit by a pitch four times (Wyatt Young twice, Schwartz, and Joe Suozzi)...Alex Ramírez recorded his Eastern League-leading 13 th stolen base in the sixth inning...Former Mets farmhand and 2023 Rumble Ponies right-hander Brendan Hardy struck out two batters over a perfect inning in relief for Hartford.

